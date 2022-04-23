Watch
KRHD

Actions

1 dead after overnight two-vehicle collision in Bryan

Posted at 8:58 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 09:58:00-04

Staff Report

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue.

A second driver was taken to a local hospital.

The accident occurred after 2 a.m, according to a Bryan police social media post.

25 News will release more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019