1 dead after overnight two-vehicle collision in Bryan

Staff Report
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue.
A second driver was taken to a local hospital.
The accident occurred after 2 a.m, according to a Bryan police social media post.
25 News will release more details as they become available.
At 2:21 AM, officers responded to the 1200 clock of South Texas Avenue for a two vehicle collision. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased on scene. The second driver was transported to a local hospital. Roadway is still closed for investigation. Avoid the area. (8:39 am) pic.twitter.com/ipXdmfTNCS— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 23, 2022