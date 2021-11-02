Watch
Woman arrested for pointing gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Buda

Hays County Sheriff's Office
Monica Ann Bradford
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 09:52:11-04

BUDA, Texas — Hays County sheriff's officials say a Texas woman pointed a loaded weapon at a 7-year-old trick-or-treater who was walking in front of her home.

According to KSAT, deputies were responding to an incident involving a weapon around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Quarter Avenue in Buda.

After an initial investigation, it was determined the 35-year-old woman was yelling at children who were trick-or-treating outside of her residence.

The woman was identified as Monica Ann Bradford.

Officials said Bradford came out of her home with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old who was walking in front of the residence.

Bradford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

She was transported to Hays County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting interviews and no further information was made available.

