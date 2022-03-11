Watch
Willie Nelson's sister, Bobbie, dies at 91

Posted at 2:09 AM, Mar 11, 2022
Bobbie Nelson, the sister of Texas country music star Willie Nelson passed away Thursday morning, according to the Nelson family.

Nelson passed away at the age of 91 "peacefully and surrounded by family."

Nelson was the first member of Willie's band, as a pianist and singer, said the Nelson family. She also worked as a co-author on the siblings' memoir "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band."

"Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," said the announcement. "Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."

