WATCH LIVE: Texas Senators vote on Ken Paxton impeachment articles

Texas Senators will begin voting on impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton's fate at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. They deliberated 16 articles of impeachment for more than seven hours Friday. Paxton is accused of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

The House impeachment managers insisted that they proved their claims of bribery and corruption, arguing that the jury of 30 senators had no choice but to convict. Paxton’s defense team said the case was full of holes, circumstantial evidence and misdirection.

If 21 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office. Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.

Impeachment vote imminent as Senate finishes deliberations Sept. 16, 2023 at 9:41 a.m. Senators have completed private deliberations on the 16 articles of impeachment against suspended attorney general Ken Paxton after more than eight hours of deliberations. A series of votes on each article is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m., according to the Texas Senate website. Support from at least 21 senators on any article would lead to Paxton’s conviction and removal from office. Paxton was present Friday morning for closing arguments, the first time he attended the trial since it opened Sept. 5, when his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf. It’s unclear if he will return for the votes. – Kate McGee

Deliberations resume in Paxton impeachment trial Sept. 16, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. Senators are returning to the Capitol on Saturday morning to resume deliberations in the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial, told senators to deliberate between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, or until they’ve reached a verdict. If they do not reach a verdict on Saturday, senators are required to return Sunday at noon. Patrick said he would consider sequestering the senators at the Capitol if they do not reach a verdict by 8 p.m. Sunday. Once a verdict is reached, Patrick said they will give a 30-minute notice before starting a vote on the Senate floor on whether to convict or acquit on 16 articles of impeachment. – Kate McGee

Senators ended first day of deliberations without a verdict Sept. 15, 2023 at 7:43 p.m. Senators left the Capitol late Saturday after more than six hours of deliberating in the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton without reaching a final verdict. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had told senators this afternoon to deliberate until at least 8 p.m. They are expected to return Saturday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations. – Kate McGee

