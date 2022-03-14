Waco police identify victims, learn more about Twin Bridges double fatality

Waco police have identified two victims in a fatal crash located at the Twin Bridges on Saturday.

Police said they have learned the victims were involved in two separate crashes. The first happened when a Chevy Impala ran into the back of the Kia Optima, and three individuals got out to assess the damage.

"While the three were outside their vehicles a second crash happened when the F-250 ran into the two vehicles already stopped on the Twin Bridges," said police. "All three individuals in the first crash were injured from the second crash."

Police said the driver of the F-250 did stop to render aid, and as a result 68-year-old Donna Makowski and 31-year-old Albert Hernandez Jr. died.

Hernandez died on the scene, as pronounced by McLennan County Justice of the Peace Hensley.

Makowski died at the hospital due to her injuries, said Waco police.

"Next of kin for the two individuals have been notified," said police. "This investigation is ongoing."