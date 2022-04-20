Tyler police searching for missing 57-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

Police in East Texas are searching for a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Carry Pennington is believed to have been missing from an address on Martin Lane since 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Tyler police.

Police said she is believed to be on foot and has her dog, a white dachshund, with her. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and red/white/blue canvas shoes.

“If you know her whereabouts or see her, please contact Detective Lopez at (903) 531-1098 or Tyler PD Dispatch at (903) 531-1000,” said police.