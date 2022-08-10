Watch Now
Troopers investigating fatal crash on State Highway 105 in Grimes County

Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 10, 2022
Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 105 and County Road 417 in Grimes County.

"The roadway is currently closed while Troopers investigate," said DPS. "Please find an alternate route and avoid the area."

