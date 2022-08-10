Troopers investigating fatal crash on State Highway 105 in Grimes County

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 105 and County Road 417 in Grimes County.
"The roadway is currently closed while Troopers investigate," said DPS. "Please find an alternate route and avoid the area."
GRIMES County - DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on SH 105 at CR 417.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) August 10, 2022
