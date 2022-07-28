Texas woman arrested after she called 911 and said someone killed her husband

A Texas woman who called 911 on Wednesday and said that her husband was killed after someone broke into their home has been arrested for murder, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said it received a call from 32-year-old Samantha Stewart, who lives off FM 352 in Corrigan.

"The caller stated that someone broke into their residence and killed her husband, identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Stewart," said the sheriff's office.

Officers arrived and secured the scene as they began an investigation.

"Investigators also began interviewing witnesses, family and the victim’s wife," said the sheriff's office. "After all interviews and evidence collected, Samantha Stewart was arrested and charged with murder."

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry to be performed at the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Samantha Stewart was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder, with Justice of the Peace Sarah Rasberry setting a bond of $500,000," said the sheriff's office.