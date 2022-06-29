Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Texas will add new checkpoints for trucks entering the state from Mexico after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer found in San Antonio.

[Greg Abbott’s call for more vehicle inspections at the border is causing delays and supply chain issues, locals say]

The Department of Public Safety “will create and implement a checkpoint strategy beginning immediately where they will begin targeting trucks like the one that was used where these people perished,” Abbott said during a news conference in Eagle Pass.

Additional details were unclear. Abbott declined to say where the additional checkpoints will be, saying the state wanted to “surprise the cartels and smugglers.”

It was also unclear how different the new checkpoints would be from the expanded commercial vehicle inspections that Abbott ordered in April, snarling trade for days along the border. He eventually ended that policy as Mexican governors made commitments to better secure their side of the border.

An Abbott spokesperson referred a request for comment to DPS, which did not immediately respond.

The San Antonio truck was discovered Monday evening on San Antonio’s Southwest Side. A Mexican official says there were 67 inside the trailer and 53 are dead.

Join us at The Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in downtown Austin, and hear from 300+ speakers shaping the future of Texas including Joe Straus, Jen Psaki, Joaquin Castro, Mayra Flores and many others. See all speakers announced to date and buy tickets.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/29/greg-abbott-texas-migrant-deaths-checkpoints/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

"Texas will increase checkpoints for trucks crossing from Mexico after migrant smuggling deaths" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.