Texas teen arrested for posing with 'drugs, money, and guns' on social media

Deputies in Texas have arrested a 17-year-old after he posed with drugs, money, and guns on social media.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it received information on Tuesday that David Anakin Guerra was reportedly posting to Instagram with THC cartridges, weapons, and cash. The sheriff's office began an investigation regarding the activity and was able to locate Guerra to initiate a traffic stop.

"During the course of the traffic stop, deputies located hash oil, a loaded handgun, and cash," said the sheriff's office. "Both David Guerra and a passenger Ezra Guerra, 21, were detained following the execution of a search warrant of their residence."

During a search of the home, located in the 8900 block of Raywood, deputies discovered two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana, and $15,000.

David was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, reckless conduct- traffic, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.

Ezra Sebastian Guerra was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.