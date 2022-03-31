Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Texas teen arrested for posing with 'drugs, money, and guns' on social media

277672517_281923477450148_3313826975044538488_n.jpg
BCSO
277672517_281923477450148_3313826975044538488_n.jpg
277556669_281923414116821_7847111965009236516_n.jpg
277526266_281923567450139_7800699546901268843_n.jpg
277307814_281923404116822_8630580590037610977_n.jpg
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:04:56-04

Deputies in Texas have arrested a 17-year-old after he posed with drugs, money, and guns on social media.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it received information on Tuesday that David Anakin Guerra was reportedly posting to Instagram with THC cartridges, weapons, and cash. The sheriff's office began an investigation regarding the activity and was able to locate Guerra to initiate a traffic stop.

"During the course of the traffic stop, deputies located hash oil, a loaded handgun, and cash," said the sheriff's office. "Both David Guerra and a passenger Ezra Guerra, 21, were detained following the execution of a search warrant of their residence."

During a search of the home, located in the 8900 block of Raywood, deputies discovered two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana, and $15,000.

David was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, reckless conduct- traffic, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.

Ezra Sebastian Guerra was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019