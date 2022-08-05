Texas teacher sentenced 60 days for sexual abuse of former student when he was 13

A Texas teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and 10 years probation for the aggravated sexual abuse of a former student, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Former Tomball ISD teacher Marka Bodine pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the sexual relationship began back in 2018 when the boy was just 13 years old; during that time Bodine sent him sexually explicit photographs and videos.

Tomball police received allegations in April of 2021 from the former student and Bodine was then arrested for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In addition to the 60 days in jail, Bodine will also register as a sex offender and has until June 5, 2023, to report to jail, according to a court docket sheet.

"[Assistant District Attorney] Jana Oswald had asked the judge for a 20-40 yrs sentence, given the seriousness of her crime and the lasting effects of the crime & the impact on the child’s life," said the DA's office.

Children are the most vulnerable members of our society. it is our duty to protect, not harm them."