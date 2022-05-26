Texas student arrested for repeated threat to bring AK-47 to his school, police say

A Texas student was arrested, after the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday, for making a repeated threat to bring an AK-47 to his high school in Seguin, Texas, police say.

Seguin police said that on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. they were dispatched to Seguin High School in reference to threats made by a student. A teacher had reported that 19-year-old Joel Placencia made a comment that he was “going to bring an AK-47 to the school.”

"Placencia had threatened several times during the class period that he was going to bring his AK to Seguin High School the following day," said police. "Seguin High School staff made it clear several times to Placencia that the comments where not humorous, and that they needed to cease; however, their warnings did not stop Placencia from continuing to make threats about bringing a firearm to the school."

Administrators told officers that the 19-year-old was banned from all campuses for the rest of the school year.

Placencia was taken into custody by police after an arrest warrant for one count of terroristic threat was issued.

"Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department," said police. "Seguin Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments at 830-379-2123."