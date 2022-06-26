Texas senior declared missing: Officials

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been published for a missing Texas man.

Wayde Butler of Houston, 77, has been declared missing on Saturday.

Butler stands at 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 200 pounds.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

He was last seen by the 6800 block of Dockens Forest Lane around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Butler owns a 2014 tan Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing the Texas license plate DCS8857.

Those with information are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)-274-5072.