Texas National Guardsman dies due to COVID-related symptoms

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas National Guardsman has passed away at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio due to symptoms related to COVID-19.

According to the Texas Military Department, 52-year-old Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo, of Boerne, passed away on Tuesday.

Madzudzo was a medic with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment (First Texas Infantry), 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in San Antonio.

Madzudzo joined the Texas National Guard in November 2016 and was assigned to the Task Force South COVID-19 mission.

“The Texas Military Department sends our thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Madzudzo’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. “We are devastated by this loss; anytime we lose a brother or sister in arms, it affects us all.”

