Texas Military Department announces death of Texas National Guardsman in Laredo

LAREDO, TX — A Texas National Guardsman died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in his hotel room while supporting the COVID-19 response mission Joint Task Force in Laredo.

44-year-old Spc. Michael Razvillas of Pipe Creek, Texas was a military intelligence systems maintainer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 636th Military Intelligence Battalion, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Razvillas joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2016.

“The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Spc. Razvilla’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and fellow service members.”

The cause of Razvilla's death is currently unknown.

This incident is under investigation.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

