Texas man steals over $1 million from local government

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after embezzling over a million dollars from the City of Johnson City.

Federal authorities reported 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled $1.175 million by falsifying city financial records when he was employed by the city and used the funds for personal benefits, including buying a residence in San Antonio.

Authorities also sentenced Holland to pay the same amount in restitution as part of his sentence.

Holland held the positions of city secretary and chief administrative officer. Officials did not disclose when he first started to work for the city.

Officials said Holland embezzled the funds over the course of several years, first starting in 2015 and ending in September 2020.

Holland pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2021, to one count of theft and a state or local government that receives federal program funds, officials said.

"Anthony Holland repeatedly betrayed the trust of the people of Johnson City by stealing from them over the course of six years...,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, the DOJ reported. “We are proud to have prosecuted this case in federal court and our office will continue to hold those that corrupt our local governments and harm our communities accountable for their actions.”

The FBI and the Johnson City Police Department investigated the case with the assistance of the Atlanta office of the U.S. Security Exchange Commission.