Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal Highway 121 accident that killed 2-year-old

A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.

Bedford police said Joshua Paul Hagger was arraigned in connection with the accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hagger's pickup truck was traveling at a high speed when it struck a sedan on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road, according to police. The collision also caused injuries to the sedan's other passengers.

"Following the accident, Bedford police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene," said police. "He is currently being held at the Euless Jail and additional charges may be added at a later date."

Hagger’s bond is going to be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.