Texas man arrested, reached 'new low by stealing from the deceased'

Rosenberg police have arrested a 63-year-old registered sex offender for allegedly stealing bronze flower vases from grave sites.

The police department said it received increasing reports of the vases being stolen from the Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery located at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. The vases are attached to headstones on individual gravesites.

Officers from a Strategic Enforcement Team developed Trevino as a person of interest in the thefts, according to police. Trevino was ultimately witnessed stealing more bronze vases he also was using a fake license plate to hide the identity of his vehicle.

"Rosenberg Patrol Officers and SET Officers quickly converged on Rolando Trevino as he was leaving the property and recovered 17 freshly stolen bronze vases," said police. "Rolando Trevino was interviewed by Rosenberg Police Detectives and confessed to stealing the bronze vases for purposes of selling them as precious metal items and confessed to doing this multiple times over the past few weeks."

Trevino was arrested on Thursday for 17 counts of theft from a grave, displaying a fictitious license plate, and driving while license invalid.

"We normally see this in the catalytic convertor thefts, but Rolando Trevino has shown us a new low by stealing from the deceased," said police." It is heartbreaking to read police reports where family members arrive to visit their loved one’s grave sites only to find they have been a victim of theft."