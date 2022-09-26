Texas family rescues baby found in backyard shed following theft

John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston. But far enough away from much activity.

Until Saturday morning, their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor's pickup.

The sound of him taking off is what woke them up. But the excitement they thought was over had just begun. Thanks, in large part, to Archie the dog.

As you can see in this video, John goes to investigate something Archie keeps barking at in their shed.

Seconds later, Katharine joins him after John alerts her.

"He said, 'Call 911, there's a baby!" said Katharine.

Katharine said her first thought was a baby snake or some other animal.

"So when I opened it up, the baby was laying right by the motorcycle right there," said John.

Katharine said the dispatcher told her it was okay to pick up the baby, which she did, before taking her up to the house.

Photos show the child wrapped up in a towel while awaiting an ambulance. She was then checked out on site before being airlifted to Houston.

"I was pretty frantic ... yes, I'm a mom, I was pretty frantic and just shocked it's still kind of got me a little bit," said Katharine.

KHOU reports that the stolen truck was later located with the baby's dad behind the wheel.

Records show he's now in the Polk County Jail on charges including abandoning or endangering a child.

The McClains were told his vehicle was found abandoned along these railroad tracks which run right behind their property.

"I just want her to be happy and live a good life and, you know, if they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat and she'll never have any worries again."