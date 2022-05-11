Texas DPS searching for new information on cold case, reward increased

Texas DPS is looking for information in the 1996 cold case slaying of 29-year-old Kristen Lea Wilson.

Wilson was found dead at her apartment in Houston on Thanksgiving day when she did not arrive for dinner with her family. She was last seen alive the day before on Nov. 27.

According to DPS, authorities believe a suspect broke into her apartment before she came home and strangled her.

"Wilson was found partially nude, and she may have been sexually assaulted by her attacker, as well," said DPS. "Investigators determined that nothing was taken from her apartment."

Houston police investigated but were unable to develop any leads, according to DPS.

"During the course of the investigation, several people were cleared from suspicion, but no suspects were identified," said DPS. "Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information."

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered before the next featured cold case is announced, according to DPS.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.

"Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website [dps.texas.gov] or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243," said DPS.