Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Texas deputy shot at gas station expected to recover

(Bastrop County Sheriff's Office).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)
FILE: Deputy Sawyer Wilson in 2019.
(Bastrop County Sheriff's Office).PNG
Posted at 7:12 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 08:30:34-04

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A Texas deputy is expected to recover after being shot Sunday night and a manhunt is now underway for the gunman, authorities said.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Austin, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said.

The sheriff told Austin TV station KXAN that Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover.

“The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and a manhunt was underway Monday morning. Cook said officers were familiar with Stark because of previous arrests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019