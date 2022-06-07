Texas brothers arrested for allegedly hurling flagpole, large object at officers

Two Texas brothers were arrested in Katy on Tuesday after they "hurled a flagpole" and another large object at officers before charging at them during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, according to officials.

The two men, 47-year-old Brian Jackson and 42-year-old Adam Jackson, are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, the Jacksons were "illegally on the grounds" of the Capitol and "assaulted a line of law enforcement officers," according to officials.

"Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers," said the United States Attorney’s Office. "Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield."

In a video that was posted to Brian Jackson's Facebook account, officials said further evidence portrayed a voice that said "Adam got a god-damned shield, stole it from the f---- popo.”

The two men exchanged messages with others "bragging" about their participation and actions, all documented in a statement of facts provided by officials with the release announcing their arrests.

"Later, Brian Jackson “unsent” several messages that he had sent bragging about his participation in the riot and sent multiple messages asking others to delete videos and messages he had sent," said the release. "Adam Jackson, meanwhile, exchanged messages with another person on Jan. 10, 2021, in which he indicated he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration."

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

"In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement," said the United States Attorney’s Office. "The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov."