Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 17:54:21-05

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An energy company is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations.

Lafayette news outlets report that Houston, Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expect to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.

