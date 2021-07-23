Texans can save on clothing, school supplies, backpacks during tax-free weekend in August

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding Texans of the state's sales tax holiday from August 6 to 8, 2021.

Qualifying items include clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. The items must be priced below $100.

The Texas Legislature sets the dates and tax-exempt items.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found here.

During the sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or other means when the item is both delivered to and paid for by the customer during the exemption period or when the customer orders and pays for the item during the exemption period for immediate shipment (even if the delivery is made after the exemption period ends).

The Texas sales tax holiday weekend has continued to be an annual event since 1999.

The Comptroller's office estimates that shoppers will save approximately $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during the holiday.

