Texans can save on certain water, energy-efficient products this Memorial Day weekend

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding Texans that they're able to save on certain water and energy-efficient products during the state's Water-efficient products and Energy Star sales tax holiday.

The sales tax holiday takes place from May 29 to May 31.

During the sales tax holiday, products displayed with a WaterSense logo can be purchased tax-free.

Products that can be purchased tax-free, for businesses and residential use, include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water.

Products that can be purchased tax-free, for residential use only, include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, plants, trees and grasses.

There's no limit to the products you can purchase.

During the sales tax holiday, some energy-efficient products that display the Energy Star logo can be purchased tax-free.

Products that can be purchased tax-free include air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines.

Visit the Comptroller's website for more information.