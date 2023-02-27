Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Texans call 'insanity' at new $13 brisket sandwich at Buc-ee's

waving Texas flag
Associated Press
waving Texas flag
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 16:25:13-05

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Buc-ee's is ready to serve you nearly a pound of brisket on the road!

Problem is... some folks ain't buying it.

Indeed, while everything's bigger in Texas, their new XXL brisket sandwich may have gone a "bite" too far.

The new Big Buckin' Brisket Sandwich XXL is whomping guests with its $13 cost.

Some fans on social media are calling the price "insanity" for what is ultimately food purchased at a gas station.

Some fans even went as far as to comment that they'll be "taking their money elsewhere."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019