Temple police searching for 14-year-old runaway teen

Temple police are searching for a 14-year-old runaway teen who was last seen around 12:20 p.m.
Police said Delilah Aydelotte was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts at 815 Sugar Brook Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500.
RUNAWAY TEEN: TPD is searching for 14-year-old Delilah Aydelotte. She is 5’8, 120 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 12:20 p.m. at 815 Sugar Brook Dr. wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts. If you have info on her whereabouts, contact TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/95tDu5IkS6— Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) June 6, 2022