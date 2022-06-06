Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Temple police searching for 14-year-old runaway teen

TPD
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:39:42-04

Temple police are searching for a 14-year-old runaway teen who was last seen around 12:20 p.m.

Police said Delilah Aydelotte was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts at 815 Sugar Brook Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019