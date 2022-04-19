Temple police locate nearly $60,000 in stolen property

Police have located and recovered nearly $60,000 in stolen property, leading to the closure of at least four cases of stolen property across Temple and Belton.

Temple police responded to 6th and Avenue F Tuesday morning after patrol officers provided information to the Criminal Investigation Division about potential stolen property. Detective arrived to locate a Bobcat skid-steer; reported stolen on Thursday, April 14.

"Detectives were able to secure a warrant and found additional stolen property," said Temple police. "The Belton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division also responded, as one trailer located was stolen from their agency."

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.