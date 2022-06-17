Temple police arrest man who fled accident scene, led standoff with officers

Temple police have arrested one man after a standoff with officers this afternoon after he fled from the scene of an accident on foot.

Officers were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to a traffic accident on East Avenue H and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He had fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate him in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street.

He was armed with a gun and led a standoff that lasted over an hour before being taken into custody.

"During the incident, officers set up a perimeter, and notified residents and businesses in the area," said police.

Temple police are still trying to identify the suspect and confirm his involvement.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.