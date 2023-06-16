TDCJ reducing visitation opportunities for inmates due to staffing issues

TEXAS — According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice via Twitter, the agency is struggling to keep enough staff in its facilities so that inmates can have visitation opportunities.

During the COVID pandemic, #TDCJ implemented changes to its visitation schedule to help stop the spread of the virus & protect those within our facilities. While the pandemic has waned, the agency is struggling with another persistent problem, staffing.



Our primary mission is public safety, & to ensure the safety of staff, inmates, & the public, the agency is making necessary modifications to the visitation schedule. Monday, Wednesday, & Friday visitation will be paused beginning Friday, June 16, 2023, until further notice. — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 15, 2023

This will include contact, non-contact, and video visitation that is facilitated through the visitation kiosks and tablets in our visitation areas. — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 15, 2023

