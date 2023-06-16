Watch Now
TDCJ reducing visitation opportunities for inmates due to staffing issues

Posted at 10:15 PM, Jun 15, 2023
TEXAS — According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice via Twitter, the agency is struggling to keep enough staff in its facilities so that inmates can have visitation opportunities.

The agency said that initially it "implemented changes to its visitation schedule to help stop the spread of the virus & protect those within [its] facilities."

Although the pandemic has since "waned", there are still current staffing issues.

The agency has paused Monday, Wednesday, and Friday visitations starting Friday "until further notice."

"This will include contact, non-contact, and video visitation that is facilitated through the visitation kiosks and tablets in our visitation areas," the TDCJ said.

