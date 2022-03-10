Suspect found dead after standoff at home near Galveston Bay

An armed suspect was found dead Wednesday after an hourslong standoff at a home in a community near Galveston Bay, officials said.

An officer dispatched to the home in Clear Lake Shores at about 5 a.m. Wednesday was met with a gunshot from inside, the community’s police department said. The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety.

After 4 1/2 hours of negotiations and the rescue of one person, officers entered the house and found the suspected gunman dead, police said. There was no immediate word on how he died.

No identities have been released. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Clear Lake Shores is 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Galveston.