Several workers injured in natural gas explosion in Klein area, authorities say

CNN Newsource
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 06, 2021
A massive natural gas fire in Harris County Friday sent several people to the hospital.

Seven CenterPoint Energy workers were injured in the massive gas fire near Klein, according to KTRK.

Comcast crews were in the area working when they punctured a gas line, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

CenterPoint Energy crews were then sent to fix the line. As they were leaving, crews hit what was described as a 6-inch high pressure natural gas line, which is considered a main line, according to KTRK.

Six workers were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, according to CenterPoint Energy.

One of those workers was transported via Life Flight.

That victim was in critical condition, according to KTRK.

One house in the area sustained damage to its exterior and fencing. Residents in the area were not allowed to return to their homes until the fire was completely out.

Power in the area was restored to surrounding homes Saturday morning.

