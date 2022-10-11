Rockdale ISD campuses placed on secure lockout after air-dropped threat

A Central Texas school district's campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a Rockdale Junior High student air-dropped an image of a threat to several students’ phones.

Students shared the message with administrators and Rockdale police were notified, said the school district. All campuses were placed on "secure lockout," while police investigated.

"The police responded to our call immediately and began making a plan to identify the students involved," said police. "Our students were all very cooperative which allowed the police and administration to complete the investigation as quickly as possible."

The school district said all information was turned over for a criminal investigation.

"Whenever there is a threat, we have an investigative process that needs to occur," said police. "This process can seem to take a long time when you are waiting for information. The number one priority in these situations is making sure our students and staff remain safe."