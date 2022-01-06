Reward increased for most wanted sex offender, fugitive

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a fugitive who is wanted for child molestation and intercourse with a 1-year-old girl.

Texas DPS said the reward for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, 35-year-old Bobby Joe Flores Jr. of Duncanville, has been increased to $6,000 for information leading to his arrest for the month of January.

Flores has been wanted since October of 2019, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, "issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child." Duncanville police also issued a warrant for the man in January of 2020 for non-compliance with his sex offender registration requirements.

"In 2008, Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction," said DPS.

Flores moved to Texas in 2014, after he was convicted for failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana.

The fugitive is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, arms, and left wrist.

"He also has scars on his left arm and wrist," said DPS.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters can provide information to authorities by:

Calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-8477.

Submitting a web tip through the DPS website.

Or, by submitting a Facebook tip.

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted.