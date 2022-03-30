Sheriff's Office: Woman 'severely tortured' after kidnapping, 6 arrested

Six individuals were arrested and charged with the kidnapping of a woman who was severely tortured in captivity.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said the woman met the suspects, who held her against her will in an aggravated kidnapping, online.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

A warrant was issued by 173rd District Judge Dan Moore allowing Hillhouse’s tactical team and the district attorney’s office to search a residence on Waverly Way in Athens.

Arrest warrants were issued charging each individual with aggravated kidnapping.

The six individuals who were arrested are Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22; Summer Syler Lawrence, 45; Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22: Amanda Marie Andrews, 22; Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30; and Charles K. Bryant, Jr., 21.

Hillhouse said the victim was being treated for her injuries.