Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Police searching for 19-year-old suspect of Corpus Christi murder

Posted at 7:35 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 20:35:51-04

Police in Texas are searching for the suspect in the murder of a 61-year-old man.

Corpus Christi police said 19-year-old Francisco Campos III has an outstanding warrant that was issued on Thursday for murder. Police said Campos was last known to be driving a grey Chrysler 300.

Police said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, officers dispatched to a shooting at the 3000 block of Buford. Officers arrived to find a 61-year-old gunshot wound victim who had critical injuries.

"The male was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Francisco Campos can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019