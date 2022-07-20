Police investigating possible drowning of man in Lake Lewisville

Police are investigating the possible drowning of a 20-year-old man in Lake Lewisville.

Officers were told that the man was swimming with his family in an area of the park before he went underwater and did not come back up, according to the Colony Police Department who responded just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday

"The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep," said the police department.

The Lewisville Fire Department located the man's body around 6:25 p.m. near the area where he reportedly went missing, said police.

The case is still under investigation at this time.