Police in Texas searching for woman in death of man executed by MS-13 gang members

Police in Texas are searching for a woman who allegedly lured a man to death at the hands of MS-13 gang members in the Houston area.

Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, is said to have cut off her ankle monitor just days before her trial, and murder charge, in the machete killing of 24-year-old Jose Villanueva.

“She helped plan and plot this vicious execution, and somebody out there knows where she is hiding,” Ogg said. “You can do the right thing by helping deliver justice for Jose’s family, and you can collect a reward for your efforts.”

Morales, who is now also charged with bond jumping, is the last to face trial after five gang members who slaughtered Villanueva have already been sentenced, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Morales is described as 5 feet tall with a heavy build. She has black hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos, a large one on her upper left chest reads “Alicia.”

"In a scheme that was planned for weeks, Morales delivered Villanueva into the hands of his attackers," said a press release from Ogg. "His wracked and decomposing remains were found days later."

Morales goes by the nicknames “Cherry,” “Karlita,” “Missy,” and “Foxy.”

"Back when Morales was charged, prosecutors asked a magistrate judge to set her bond at $250,000," said Ogg's release. "The judge instead set it at $100,000. A district court judge later lowered the bond to $60,000 and waived the defendant’s fees for an ankle monitor."

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of $5,000 for Morales' arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.