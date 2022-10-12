Watch Now
Police in North Texas attempting to locate 63-year-old woman

Plano Police Dept.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 11, 2022
Police in North Texas are attempting to locate a 63-year-old woman who has not been heard from in over a week.

Plano police said Diane Slackney was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 6, by her friends who said they had not heard from her since Friday, Sept. 30.

"They indicated that it is unlike her to go somewhere without telling anyone and that she is typically responsive to phone calls and text messages," said police.

Slackney hasn't been responding to messages or calls and her vehicle is not in her parking space at her apartment complex, said Plano police.

"While officers were taking the report, Ms. Slackney made a social media post that caused concern for self-harm," said police.

Police said they received information that indicated she was in Pottsboro on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. and "feel that it is possible that she is currently in the Lake Texoma area."

"If you have any information regarding her current whereabouts, please call 911 immediately and reference Plano incident 22-178695," said police.

