Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide. Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3.

"There was evidence at the scene that was consistent with a murder/suicide, but the final determination has yet to be concluded as this is still an active investigation," said Granbury police.

Investigators haven’t said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths, but they said there was no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.