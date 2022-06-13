Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Police fatally shoot armed person at North Texas youth day camp

No children were hurt in the shooting.
ab06d6d9-1761-475e-a230-176b23126fa9_1920x1080.jpg
WFAA
ab06d6d9-1761-475e-a230-176b23126fa9_1920x1080.jpg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 17:02:06-04

Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019