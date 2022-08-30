Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents.

Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.

Authorities did not disclose why the 24-year-old was targeting food-related businesses in a specific area in San Antonio. The crimes for the seven other warrants was also not disclosed.

It is not known how old Norman's warrants were.

The Street Crimes Unit, Covert Unit, and robbery detectives with the San Antonio Police Department were all involved to apprehend Norman.