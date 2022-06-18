Petco debuts store in Texas for cows, goats and horses

(CNN) — Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to a different group of customers...

Horses, cows, goats, pigs, and sheep.

Petco says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is set to open Friday in Floresville, Texas, near San Antonio.

It will carry food products and offer services like vaccination, grooming, and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco says it plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.