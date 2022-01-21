North Texas police searching for missing 11-year-old boy as temperatures drop

Dallas police are searching for missing 11-year-old Traveon Michael Allen Griffin.

The missing boy was upgraded to 'Critical Missing' due to current below-freezing temperatures. He is not wearing a shirt or shoes, only black shorts and white socks, according to police.

"This is being upgraded to critical due to the victim's clothing attire and current below-freezing temperatures," said police. "He may be confused and in need of assistance."

Griffen was last seen around 12 a.m. early Thursday morning in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268. and refer to case number 011748-2021.