North Texas police investigating after 5-year-old with signs of trauma found dead inside home

Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 27, 2022
Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a Dallas home with signs of trauma.

Police said on Monday around 11:25 a.m. officers responded to a home at the 2800 block of Silkwood Street regarding an injured child. The Dallas Fire Department also responded to find the 5-year-old deceased.

"The preliminary investigation shows that the child has signs of trauma," said police. "The Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit will be leading the investigation."

Witnesses have been taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning as the open and ongoing investigation continues, according to police.

