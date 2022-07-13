Multiple firearms reported missing from Milam County residence

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Multiple firearms were stolen between Sunday and Monday in Milam County, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Milam County reported the theft of the firearms occurred at the 200 block of East Highway 79 Rockdale. Officials said other stolen items include a 2019 White Springdale bumper pull camper trailer with license plate B365528 and a red and black Coleman dirtbike, possibly a 75cc with a dented front headlight.

Stolen firearms include a black Benelli 12-gauge shotgun, a Bushmaster AR15 desert sand lower with a black upper and Trijicon scope and a Pneudart model 389 tranquilizer gun.

Milam County Crime Stoppers said those with information can remain anonymous by leaving a web tip or calling Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477 to be eligible for a reward if items are recovered and suspects arrested. The Milam County Sheriff's Office can also be contacted.