Mother arrested for ramming into vehicle transporting infant to hospital, police say

A Texas mother has been arrested after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle transporting a five-month-old boy, "apparently" injured due to abuse, to the hospital, police said.

Texarkana police said Charquevya Kirkendall, was arrested for injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they received a call reporting a major crash around 8 a.m. on Monday.

"When the officers arrived, they discovered that the crash was not an accident at all," police said. "The occupants of one of the vehicles said they were attempting to leave with a five-month-old boy to take him to the hospital after discovering that he was injured."

Police said Kirkendall intentionally rammed into the vehicle trying to keep them from leaving with her child.

"The child had injuries that were apparently the result of previous abuse (not related to the crash) and was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center," police said. "While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."

The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital. Police said he has since been treated and released.

"Kirkendall has been booked into the Bi-State Jail," police said. "Bond has not yet been set."