More than one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine

More than one-third of all Texans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control on Saturday.

The CDC reported 34.5% of the state’s residents, more than 114 million, have been given one vaccination and 20.5%, more than 68 million, have been fully vaccinated.

More than 2,600 newly confirmed or probable virus cases and 76 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were reported Saturday by the state health department.

There have been more than 2.4 million total cases and 48,185 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The rolling average of new cases per day during the past two weeks has decreased by 461.7, a decline of 12.1%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

