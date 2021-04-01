Midway High School senior selected as one of 500 Dell Scholarship winners

WOODWAY, TX — A Midway High School senior has been selected as one of 500 Dell Scholarship winners nationwide.

Angeles Perez received a $20,000 scholarship, a laptop, $500 of annual Chegg credits for textbooks and support for academic, financial and emotional life challenges that might stop students from graduating.

Scholarship winners are also provided with teletherapy to connect students with professional counseling.

Dell Scholars like Perez demonstrate grit, potential and a drive to succeed.

Perez is a member of Midway's AVID program, which aims to prepare all students for college readiness.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation started the Dell Scholars Program in 2004 as a scholarship and college completion program designed to support and empower students on their path to a college degree.