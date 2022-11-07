Midterms 2022: Voting locations in Brazos, Bell and McLennan County

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8.
Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
Below are voting locations for Brazos, McLennan and Bell County.
Under Texas law, voters must present their ID at the polls when voting in person - such as a Texas driver's license or passport.
To learn more about other IDs accepted on Election Day, click here.
To check if you're registered to vote in Texas, click here.
- Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley Axtell, TX 76624
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street Waco, TX 76705
- Bruceville-Edy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive Eddy, TX 76630
- Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Avenue Waco, TX 76704
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S 15th Street Waco, TX 76706
- Chalk Bluff Baptist Chruch, 5993 Gholson Road Waco, TX 76705
- China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road Waco, TX 76643
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive Crawford, TX 76638
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N 9th Street Waco, TX 76707
- Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road McGregor, TX 76657
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard Waco, TX 76710
- Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710
- H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren Street McGregor, TX 76657
- Heart of Texas Council of Government, 1514 S. New Road Waco, TX 76710
- Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643
- Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S 1st Street Hewitt, TX 76643
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive Waco, TX 76710
- Lacey Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E Craven Avenue Waco, TX 76705
- Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive Waco, TX 76708
- Lorena First Baptist Church 307 E Center Street Lorena, TX 76655
- Mart Community Center 804 E. Bowie Avenue Mart, TX 76664
- MCC Conference Center 4601 North 19th Street Waco, TX 76708
- Moody First United Methodist Church 500 6th Street Moody, TX 76557
- Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium, 702 E. Frederick Street Riesel, TX 76682
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706
- South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th Street Waco, TX 76706
- Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road Waco, TX 76712
- St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Avenue Waco, TX 76707
- The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road Waco, TX 76712
- University High School, 3201 S. New Road Waco, TX 76706
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701
- Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704
- West Community Center, 200 Tokio RoadWest, TX 76691
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive Waco, TX 76712
- Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513
- Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513
- Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St, Belton, TX 76513
- Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513
- Morgan's Point Rec Center, 60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513 (New Site)
- Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554
- Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543
- First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive, Holland, Texas 76534 (New Site)
- Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76543
- Nolanville City Hall, 101 N 5th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559 (New Site)
- VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548
- Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
- Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571
- Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, Temple, TX 76502
- Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr, Killeen, TX 76543
- Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542
- Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542
- St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, Texas 76548
- First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542
- Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579
- VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504
- Northside Church of Christ 3401 N. 3rd St, Temple, TX 76501 (New Site)
- A & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502
- Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502
- Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504
- Temple College Pavilion, Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder DR, Temple, TX 76504
- Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501
- St. Mary's Church 1018 S. 7th Str. Temple, TX 76504 (New Site)
- St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 Farm to Market Road 485, Burlington, TX 76519
- First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502
- First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers, TX 76569
- First Church of the Nazarene 5000 S. 31st St. Temple, TX 76502 (New Site)
- Boy's Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541
- Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541
- Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen, TX 76541
- Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541
- West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540
- Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541
- Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Ln., Killeen, Texas 76549
- Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549
- Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett, TX 76511
- Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce Street, Millican, TX
- College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX
- Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX
- Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX
- Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX
- College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road. Bryan, TX
- First Baptist Church - Bryan 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX
- Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
- Bryan Ballroom 701 Palasota Dr. Bryan, TX
- Brazos County Election Admin Office 300 E WJB PKWY, STE 100, Bryan Tx
- **Ruth McLeod Training Room
- Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406 (2nd floor), College Station, TX
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby Street, Bryan, TX 77803
- Texas A&M College of Medicine 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan, Tx
- Lincoln Center 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX
- College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 cmtry.rm) 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX
- College Station ISD Admin. Bldg 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church 1228 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
- Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 East HWY 21, Bryan, TX
- St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX
- A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Tx
- Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, TX
- Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX
- Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Rd College Station, TX 77845
- Living Hope Baptist Church 4170 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX
- Church Of The Nazarene 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX
Click here to learn more about voter rights at the polls in Texas.