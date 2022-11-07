Midterms 2022: Voting locations in Brazos, Bell and McLennan County

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

Below are voting locations for Brazos, McLennan and Bell County.

Under Texas law, voters must present their ID at the polls when voting in person - such as a Texas driver's license or passport.

To learn more about other IDs accepted on Election Day, click here.

To check if you're registered to vote in Texas, click here.

MCLENNAN COUNTY LOCATIONS:

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley Axtell, TX 76624

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street Waco, TX 76705

Bruceville-Edy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive Eddy, TX 76630

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Avenue Waco, TX 76704

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S 15th Street Waco, TX 76706

Chalk Bluff Baptist Chruch, 5993 Gholson Road Waco, TX 76705

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road Waco, TX 76643

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive Crawford, TX 76638

Dewey Community Center, 925 N 9th Street Waco, TX 76707

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road McGregor, TX 76657

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard Waco, TX 76710

Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 76710

H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren Street McGregor, TX 76657

Heart of Texas Council of Government, 1514 S. New Road Waco, TX 76710

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S 1st Street Hewitt, TX 76643

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive Waco, TX 76710

Lacey Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E Craven Avenue Waco, TX 76705

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive Waco, TX 76708

Lorena First Baptist Church 307 E Center Street Lorena, TX 76655

Mart Community Center 804 E. Bowie Avenue Mart, TX 76664

MCC Conference Center 4601 North 19th Street Waco, TX 76708

Moody First United Methodist Church 500 6th Street Moody, TX 76557

Riesel ISD Urbantke Gymnasium, 702 E. Frederick Street Riesel, TX 76682

Robinson Community Center, 106 W Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th Street Waco, TX 76706

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road Waco, TX 76712

St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Avenue Waco, TX 76707

The Venue at First Woodway Baptist Church, 110 Ritchie Road Waco, TX 76712

University High School, 3201 S. New Road Waco, TX 76706

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue Waco, TX 76704

West Community Center, 200 Tokio RoadWest, TX 76691

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive Waco, TX 76712



BELL COUNTY LOCATIONS:

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton, Texas 76513

Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave., Belton, Texas 76513

Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St, Belton, TX 76513

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton, Texas 76513

Morgan's Point Rec Center, 60 Morgan's Point Blvd, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513 (New Site)

Bliss Community Center, 109 South Evans, LR/A, Texas 76554

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd Killeen, Texas 76543

First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive, Holland, Texas 76534 (New Site)

Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76543

Nolanville City Hall, 101 N 5th St., Nolanville, Texas 76559 (New Site)

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Dr., Harker Heights, Texas 76548

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado, TX 76571

Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr, Killeen, TX 76543

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, Texas 76542

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, Texas 76548

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76542

Troy Community Center, 201 East Main Troy, TX 76579

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, Texas 76504

Northside Church of Christ 3401 N. 3rd St, Temple, TX 76501 (New Site)

A & E Storage, 4970 E Highway 190, Temple, Texas 76502

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, Texas 76502

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central, Temple, Texas 76504

Temple College Pavilion, Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder DR, Temple, TX 76504

Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501

St. Mary's Church 1018 S. 7th Str. Temple, TX 76504 (New Site)

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 Farm to Market Road 485, Burlington, TX 76519

First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple, Texas 76502

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers, TX 76569

First Church of the Nazarene 5000 S. 31st St. Temple, TX 76502 (New Site)

Boy's Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner, Texas 76539

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen, Texas 76541

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Dr., Killeen, Texas 76541

Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen, TX 76541

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen, Texas 76541

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen, Texas 76540

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen, Texas 76541

Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Ln., Killeen, Texas 76549

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Dr., Killeen, Texas 76549

Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett, TX 76511

BRAZOS COUNTY LOCATIONS:

Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce Street, Millican, TX

College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX

Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX

Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road. Bryan, TX

First Baptist Church - Bryan 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX

Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Bryan Ballroom 701 Palasota Dr. Bryan, TX

Brazos County Election Admin Office 300 E WJB PKWY, STE 100, Bryan Tx

**Ruth McLeod Training Room

Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus, Room 2406 (2nd floor), College Station, TX

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby Street, Bryan, TX 77803

Texas A&M College of Medicine 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan, Tx

Lincoln Center 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 cmtry.rm) 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX

College Station ISD Admin. Bldg 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church 1228 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 East HWY 21, Bryan, TX

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX

A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Tx

Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, TX

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX

Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Rd College Station, TX 77845

Living Hope Baptist Church 4170 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX

Church Of The Nazarene 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX

Click here to learn more about voter rights at the polls in Texas.